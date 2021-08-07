Arcade gives public tours Saturday as part of Art in the City festival

People were also able to tour part of the Arcade that is still under construction. Guests could still see storefronts and view Arcade memorabilia from its heyday.

Dave Williams, senior development director for Cross Street Partners, the developer involved in the project, said this is an opportunity to see the Arcade and celebrate its progress.

Explore Dayton Arcade has residents for first time since 1978

“As retail continues to grow in here, then we may open lot more,” Williams said. “But until the retail is strong, it doesn’t make sense. So we wanted to have an open event.”

The second phase of the Arcade, which involves the north side of the property, is ongoing. The Arcade already has housing and art spaces open, in addition to The Hub.

Beth and Tom Stubblefield both toured the Arcade. Beth Stubblefield said she remembered coming as a child but had not been back in decades. The restoration was “absolutely beautiful,” she said.

The Dayton Arcade's opening for self-guided, free tours was part of Art In the City, which was occurring simultaneously outside the building. Eileen McClory / Staff

“I’m glad it’s going to open,” Tom Stubblefield said. “We need something on this side of downtown.”

The Arcade reopened virtually in March for the first time in 30 years. The Arcade has had several events already, including a gala this past Friday that allowed ticketed guests into the Rotunda with live music, drinks and food.

On Saturday, Fourth Street was closed between Main and Ludlow Streets. Food and merchandise vendors were outside along with other community partners.

