Beavercreek company wins $8M AFRL educational contract

ARCTOS Technology Solutions said it was awarded a five-year, $8 million contract to continue leading the Educational Outreach (EO) Office’s portfolio of K-16 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programs and events.

“ARCTOS develops, plans and executes student learning experiences that embody the EO Office mission of inspiring student awareness and career exploration of all fields in STEM, aviation and aerospace to develop and expand the future scientific and technical workforce,” the local company said in a new release.