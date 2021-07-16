Beavercreek company wins $8M AFRL educational contract

A Beavercreek company is celebrating a new $8 million contract to further Air Force Research Laboratory’s STEM education efforts.
ARCTOS Technology Solutions said it was awarded a five-year, $8 million contract to continue leading the Educational Outreach (EO) Office’s portfolio of K-16 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programs and events.
“ARCTOS develops, plans and executes student learning experiences that embody the EO Office mission of inspiring student awareness and career exploration of all fields in STEM, aviation and aerospace to develop and expand the future scientific and technical workforce,” the local company said in a new release.
The idea is work with students in a variety of ways, working on robot-building programs, Lego leagues, workshops, job shadowing, science fairs and more, Arctos said.
“The application of STEM technologies and practices is the lifeblood of our ARCTOS Technology Solutions business and a driving force in the future of defense,” said Joe Sciabica, ARCTOS chief technology officer. “ARCTOS is honored to continue sharing our passion for STEM with younger generations through creating immersive learning experiences and career exploration opportunities under the Educational Outreach program.”
Beavercreek’s Universal Technology Co. was rebranded as ARCTOS last year, following a 2019 merger between that company, ARMA Aviation in Tampa and Atlanta’s Advanced Core Concepts.
AFRL is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Sciabica — once the UTC chief executive and a former executive director of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) — today serves as chief technology officer of the combined businesses.