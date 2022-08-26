Are you dealing with long COVID? We want to hear from you

Long COVID occurs more frequently with those who had a severe initial illness when dealing with COVID-19, but according to the Centers for Disease Control, anyone who has had COVID, even mild or asymptomatic versions of it, can experience the effects of long COVID. The CDC estimates approximately 30% of people hospitalized for COVID have also had to deal with long COVID. For those who were not hospitalized, the CDC estimates about 13.3% of COVID sufferers have had one month or more of long COVID symptoms, along with about 2.5% have had three months or more of long COVID.

Many symptoms of long COVID include general symptoms of tiredness, fatigue, and fever, as well as other symptoms that are respiratory and heart related, neurological, and/or digestive.