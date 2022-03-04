Area college to offer construction management minor

The construction management minor, which officially began in the fall 2021 semester, is primarily available for management and civil engineering students who have demonstrated an interest in the construction management industry.

“There are very limited options in this region where you can get an education like the one offered at Cedarville and also be in construction management,” said Rick Prigge, associate professor of management. “This gives an opportunity to those with a civil engineering background who know they’re going to be working in construction.”