Area cooling centers open amid excessive heat

Fairview Park – 2262 Elsmore Ave.

Five Oaks Spray Park – 329 Five Oaks Ave.

Mallory Park – 3037 Germantown St.

McIntosh Park – 882 W. Riverview Ave.

Stuart Patterson Spray Park – 238 Baltimore St.

Walnut Hills Spray Park – 2340 Block of Wayne Ave.

Washington Park – 3620 E. Second St.

West Carrollton

The West Carrollton Civic Center, 300 E. Central Ave., will be open during the day Tuesday and Wednesday into the early evening for anyone who needs to a cool place to rest and stay safe from the heat.

Washington Twp.

A cooling station will be offered to residents of Washington Twp. and Centerville at the Washington Township RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

Residents can request access to air-conditioned rooms with table and chairs. For any questions, call the rec center at 937-433-0130.

Moraine:

Two cooling station will available this week in the city of Moraine.

Payne Recreation Center, open from 7 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. at 3800 Main St., Moraine

Gerhardt Civic Center, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3050 Kreitzer Road, Moraine

Warren County

Warren County Emergency Management Agency has cooling center open at five locations including: