Heavy black smoke coming from old Mendelsons building downtown
Area cooling centers open amid excessive heat

Ollie Arnold, 4, cools off in the interactive fountain at Van Cleve Park in downtown Dayton Monday, June 13, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

10 minutes ago

Many communities are offering cooling centers for people to escape the excessive, oppressive heat.

Dayton:

Recreation Centers are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

  • Greater Dayton Recreation Center – 2021 W. Third St.
  • Lohrey Recreation Center – 2366 Glenarm Ave.
  • Northwest Recreation Center – 1600 Princeton Drive

Spray parks are around the city for those to stay cool and have fun. They are free and open from noon to 8 p.m.

  • Fairview Park – 2262 Elsmore Ave.
  • Five Oaks Spray Park – 329 Five Oaks Ave.
  • Mallory Park – 3037 Germantown St.
  • McIntosh Park – 882 W. Riverview Ave.
  • Stuart Patterson Spray Park – 238 Baltimore St.
  • Walnut Hills Spray Park – 2340 Block of Wayne Ave.
  • Washington Park – 3620 E. Second St.

West Carrollton

The West Carrollton Civic Center, 300 E. Central Ave., will be open during the day Tuesday and Wednesday into the early evening for anyone who needs to a cool place to rest and stay safe from the heat.

Washington Twp.

A cooling station will be offered to residents of Washington Twp. and Centerville at the Washington Township RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

Residents can request access to air-conditioned rooms with table and chairs. For any questions, call the rec center at 937-433-0130.

Moraine:

Two cooling station will available this week in the city of Moraine.

  • Payne Recreation Center, open from 7 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. at 3800 Main St., Moraine
  • Gerhardt Civic Center, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3050 Kreitzer Road, Moraine

Warren County

Warren County Emergency Management Agency has cooling center open at five locations including:

  • Franklin fire station, 45 East 4th St., Franklin
  • Franklin-Springboro Public Library, 44 East St., Franklin
  • Carlisle Town Hall, 760 West Central Ave., Carlisle (limited capacity)
  • Springboro city building, 320 W. Central Ave., Springboro
  • Atrium Medical Center, 1 Medical Drive, Middletown, which can plug in oxygen concentrators

