Area Democratic lawmaker defends U.S. attacks on Iran

AP reported that Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guards launched a “first wave” of drones and missiles targeting Israel, with their military saying it was working to intercept incoming Iranian missiles and aiming at U.S. military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

The strikes came after U.S’s president Donald Trump has pressured Tehran for a deal to constrain its nuclear program, AP reported.

Trump “has justified the military action by claiming that Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach the U.S,” according to AP.

Statement from U.S. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), who represents part of southwest Ohio:

“The U.S. is destroying Iran’s missiles and bombs to stop them from taking more lives.

“These strikes are targeting military infrastructure – with warnings to Iranian civilians to take shelter away from these military targets.

“If it wasn’t for the regime, the region may very well know peace.

“For decades, the regime has caused mayhem and bloodshed through Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen – all while the people of Iran have suffered.

“When the Iranian people stood up to protest the regime last month, the regime murdered tens of thousands of its own people.

“I want a lasting peace for everyone in the region – from the Iranian people to the Lebanese, Palestinians, Syrians, Iraqis, Jordanians, and Israelis. I hope these targeted strikes on the Iranian regime’s military assets ends the regime’s mayhem and bloodshed and makes way for this lasting peace in the region.

“Thank you to our brave service members who are leading this effort, and I pray their work will finally free the people of Iran and those in the region from more violence or war.

“May peace emerge from all of this.”