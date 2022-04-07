Citric acid plant’s owner has a new identity

The owner of a food production plant at 5600 Brentlinger Drive, near the Cargill corn milling facility, has a new corporate identity in the wake of a business sale.
Owner Taft & Lyle’s business, now known as Primient, has control of the local facility, the company announced Wednesday.
A spokesman for the London-based company said no immediate changes are contemplated in the plant’s number of employees — about 70 at this point — but investment will grow in its product lines
Primient was established after Tate & Lyle PLC sold a controlling stake in its primary products business in North America and Latin America to New York-based KPS Capital Partners, LP. The new privately held company is majority-owned and controlled by KPS, while Tate & Lyle said it retains a minority stake.
Primient employs more than 1,500 people at all locations and operates six industrial plants in North America and Latin America, with an an interest in two joint ventures.
The Dayton plant is one of those six industrial plants. The local site produces citric acid.
“Our journey started more than 100 years ago when A.E. Staley founded the A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company in Decatur, Ill.,” Primient Chief Executive Jim Stutelberg said in a release. “And we are excited to be writing the next chapters of our story as Primient, which is well positioned to make a positive impact in the industries we serve — for our colleagues, customers, and local communities.”
Primient describes itself as a producer of food and industrial ingredients made from plant-based, renewable sources.
