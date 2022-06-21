Area home sales prices hit record high in May

There were 2,034 new listings added in May, up 13 percent from last year’s 1,792, while year-to-date listings tallied 7,792, a five percent increase from the 7,426 submitted through May of last year.

In Central Ohio, home prices hit a record high in May as the average sale price of a home reached $353,116 and the median price was $310,830, up 12.1 percent and 13.0 percent, respectively, according to Columbus Realtors.

The number of homes sold throughout Ohio in May rose from the pace set during the month a year ago, posting a 1.8% increase, according to Ohio REALTORS.

Homes sales in May reached 14,210, a 1.8% increase from the 13,955 sales recorded during the month a year ago. The average sales price across Ohio in May reached $277,452, a 13% increase from the $245,485 mark posted during the month in 2021.

“Ohio’s housing marketplace is continuing to stabilize, with sales activity in May slightly besting the pace set a year ago,” said Ohio REALTORS President John Mangas. “Average prices continued to spike, as buyers put their best offer forward in a still-competitive market with tight inventories of homes listed for sale.”