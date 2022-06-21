Area home sales prices hit record high in May

Home sales prices in the Dayton area hit a record high in May as the median price reached $220,000 and the average price was $262,888, according to Dayton Realtors.
The median price was a 13% increase compared to May 2021 and the average price was a 15% increase from last last year, said Dayton Realtors, which tracks sales for Montgomery, Miami and Greene counties.
Home sales appeared to hold strong even as recent increases in mortgage rates and inflation affected other purchasing decisions. Home sales reported in May by Dayton Realtors totaled 1,537, a four percent increase from the 1,476 sales reported in May 2021.
For the first five months of 2022, there were 6,186 sales reported, a minor quarter-percent decrease from 2021 when 6,204 transactions occurred over the same period.
The average sales price year-to-date stood at $236,530 and represented a twelve percent jump over 2021′s year-to-date numbers. The median sales price also grew, from $178,000 in 2021 to $197,950 through May 2022, an eleven percent increase.
There were 2,034 new listings added in May, up 13 percent from last year’s 1,792, while year-to-date listings tallied 7,792, a five percent increase from the 7,426 submitted through May of last year.
In Central Ohio, home prices hit a record high in May as the average sale price of a home reached $353,116 and the median price was $310,830, up 12.1 percent and 13.0 percent, respectively, according to Columbus Realtors.
The number of homes sold throughout Ohio in May rose from the pace set during the month a year ago, posting a 1.8% increase, according to Ohio REALTORS.
Homes sales in May reached 14,210, a 1.8% increase from the 13,955 sales recorded during the month a year ago. The average sales price across Ohio in May reached $277,452, a 13% increase from the $245,485 mark posted during the month in 2021.
“Ohio’s housing marketplace is continuing to stabilize, with sales activity in May slightly besting the pace set a year ago,” said Ohio REALTORS President John Mangas. “Average prices continued to spike, as buyers put their best offer forward in a still-competitive market with tight inventories of homes listed for sale.”
About the Author