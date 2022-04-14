Area housing development described as ‘resort like’ expanding

Nace said the development started in 2008 and offers a variety of homes and amenities, such as a clubhouse, walking paths, pool, fitness center, low home owner association dues, and ponds stocked with fish. It also features Warren County water and sewer services and is in the Springboro school district and is close to Five Points Elementary School.

Nace said many people choose to live at Soraya Farms because they have friends living there.

“It’s not an empty-nester community and it’s not a neighborhood that is restricted to ages 55 and up,” she said. “It’s not a condo community.”

Angela Flory, vice president of sales for Design Homes, said the company built 10 speculative custom homes and all of them were sold before they were completed.

“We have 37 sites available in addition to the 10 speculative homes,” she said. “We want to upscale your downsize.”

Flory said the custom homes start in the $600,000 range up to more than $950,000. She said they are “busy enough through June” in building their custom-built homes. Flory said they are working on July starts now.

“Costs are going up and building is taking longer,” Flory said. “A typical six-month home (build) is taking eight months due to supply chain issues and labor shortages.”

She said ranch-style homes are popular but can also build two-story homes. The homes can be built with or without basements and any design can be customized.

When asked to describe the Soraya Farms development, she called it “resort-like” because of all of the amenities as well as “the pride in ownership” the homeowners have.

Flory said phase eight is nearing completion and there are two more phases planned for the development. She expects to begin phase nine by the end of the year.

Design Homes has been in the custom homebuilding business for more than 35 years and has an in-house design center, Flory said.