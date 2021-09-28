New Warren County village to showcase new homes as part of Dayton Homearama

The 2021 Dayton Homearama at Union Village opens to the public on Saturday and will run through Oct. 17.

“It’s been hard to get a development on a single site,” said Erika Deady, co-chairperson of the Dayton Homearama and president of the Home Builders Association of Dayton. “That’s why there have been scattered sites for the past decade.”

Deady said the annual Homearama, which features home tours and exhibits by vendors, is important to the region as people consider buying a new home, or get some home decorating ideas, or wanting some ideas before they do updates and renovations to their homes.

“This will be a different Homearama as it features a unique lifestyle community,” she said. “The diverse types of homes also provide different price points for customers.”

She said it will be nice having the annual show at Union Village because it will interest potential homebuyers from the Cincinnati region.

Over the next 40 years when Union Village is completely built out, it is projected to double the current population of Turtlecreek Twp. from about 19,000 to nearly 40,000, according to Turtlecreek Twp. Trustee Jonathan Sams.

Caption Erika Deady President & Homearama co-chairwoman Home Builders Association of Dayton

In April 2020, the National Association of Home Builders released a report on the economic impact of building 1,000 average single-family homes. The study said those 1,000 single-family homes creates 2,900 full-time jobs and generates $110.96 million in taxes and fees for all levels of government to support police, firefighters and schools. Similarly, building 1,000 average rental apartments generates 1,250 jobs and $55.91 million in taxes and revenue for local, state and federal government. Moreover, $10 million in remodeling expenditures creates 75 jobs and nearly $3 million in taxes.

Eric Farrell, executive director of the Home Builders Association of Dayton, said Homearama is important because it showcases the twork of the home builders.

“It also showcases how important home building and responsible development are important to the economy of the Dayton region,” he said. “Homes have never been more important.”

The local homebuilders who are the members of the Union Village Builders Guild include Ashford Homes, Berkey Custom Homes, Brookstone Homes, Charles Simms Development, Clemens Companies, Generations Construction, J&K Custom Homes, J Schmidt Homes, LLC, Redknot Homes, and Vita Modern Homes.

Caption Warren County’s Union Village, located on Ohio 741 west of Lebanon in Turtlecreek Twp., is under way with more homes being built. The 1,230-acre master planned community is based on new urbanism which includes principles such as walkability, sustainability and quality of life and will be showcased Oct. 1-17 when Union Village hosts the 2021 Home Builders Association of Dayton Homearama. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Farrell said the Homearama features the latest trends in homebuilding and technology as well as color and design of homes.

In addition to an office building, LCNB has also opened a bank branch in the new community and Premier Health recently opened a health center. More retail and some commercial businesses, such as a small grocery store, are planned for the future, development officials said.

The 1,230-acre property that was once inhabited by the Union Village Shakers is being transformed into a quaint, vibrant village of as many as 4,500 homes.

HOW TO GO

The 2021 Dayton Homearama will be at Union Village Oct. 1-17.

Union Village is located west of Lebanon off Ohio 741, north of Ohio 63 in Turtlecreek Twp. in Warren County.

Homearama show hours from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; and from noon to 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Homearama tickets can be purchased at DaytonHomearama.com. Tickets will be $15 for adults and children 10 and younger are admitted for free if accompanied by an adult.

SOURCE: HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF DAYTON