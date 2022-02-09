Hamburger icon
Area law enforcement adding extra patrols for Super Bowl weekend

By Kristen Spicker
27 minutes ago

Area law enforcement agencies will be focused on removing impaired drivers from the roads and cracking down on other traffic infractions over the Super Bowl weekend.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami Twp. Police Department both announced they will have additional crews on patrol during the weekend.

“If you choose to drink, please do so responsibly, and have a designated driver,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office.

ExploreDayton foodie shops offering specialty Bengals treats ahead of Super Bowl

Miami Twp. police suggested establishing a safe way home before starting to drink or selecting a non-drinking friend as a designated driver. Those who choose to drink alcohol can also use a taxi or ride sharing service to travel safely.

If you know someone has been drinking, don’t let them get behind the wheel. Instead, take their keys and help them get a sober ride home. Those hosting a party should make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

“Impaired driving fatalities are preventable. We expect a lot more people celebrating the big game with the Cincinnati Bengals playing, but we want them to do it responsibly,” Miami Twp. Detective Sgt. Jay Phares said. “Driving while impaired by any substance, alcohol or other drugs, is deadly and illegal.”

Miami Twp. is paying for the extra patrols using an Ohio Safety Grant. Miami County is using a grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office to cover the overtime for the deputies and some fuel costs.

