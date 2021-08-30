Area relief efforts mount to aid victims of Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors.

Miami Valley-based search and rescue team Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Louisiana on Saturday to respond to needed rescue and recovery efforts during and after the hurricane. Staged in the Lafayette area overnight, it departed around 5 a.m. Central Time today and moved into Jefferson Parish, which includes New Orleans, to start work, according to Ohio Task Force 1 Program Manager Evan Schumann.

The team arrived around 9:30 a.m. Central Time and is working alongside FEMA teams from Colorado, Indiana and Missouri, Schumann said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Matthew 25 accepts donations of the following types of items to supplement existing supplies:

· Monetary donations: Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242

· Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)

· Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

· Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

· Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

· Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

· First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

SOURCE: Matthew 25: Ministries