Area Republicans applaud following record-length State of the Union

- Fentanyl crossing the border is down 56%

- Homicides down 66%

- Carjackings down over 80%



Thankful we have a President who cares about public safety. pic.twitter.com/BeSfssN1dr — Phil Plummer (@PhilPlummerOH) February 25, 2026

Rep. Mike Carey, who represents irregularly-shaped Ohio district 15 that includes parts of Clark County and Miami County, tweeted a statement as the speech ended saying that Republicans had delivered on promises of “lower taxes, safer communities and a brighter future for our nation.”

.@POTUS has delivered the great American comeback with safer communities, a stronger economy, and a brighter future.



We have to keep working together to make life more affordable. pic.twitter.com/EdIs8skT9I — Congressman Mike Carey (@RepMikeCarey) February 25, 2026

Sen. Jon Husted tweeted multiple times during the speech, crediting the president with curbing fentanyl flow into Ohio and “revitalizing our domestic energy supply.”

After years of restrictive policies on American energy production, @POTUS is revitalizing our domestic energy supply.



We’re seeing major investments across Ohio to build reliable, affordable energy right here at home. #SOTU2026 https://t.co/C5M2KcRo8n — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) February 25, 2026

He also used his time during the speech to talk about multiple pieces of legislation and programs he is involved with, including the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, a bill to require CDL testing be in English, the controversial SAVE Act and future work with Vice President J.D. Vance to “root out the fraud and abuse” in the U.S.

.@SenateGOP and I worked with the administration to pass the Working Families Tax Cuts Act to:



✅Lower costs for working families and seniors



✅Eliminate taxes on tips and overtime



✅Allow Americans to keep more of what they earn — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) February 25, 2026

Sen. Bernie Moreno said that after “Career politicians in DC drove our country off a cliff for decades,” that Trump was “ushering in the Golden Age.”

Career politicians in DC drove our country off a cliff for decades with reckless spending, globalist trade deals, unchecked mass migration, and foreign policies that put Americans last. Those days are over. President Trump is delivering tax relief for hardworking families,… — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) February 25, 2026

Area Democrats largely didn’t comment after the speech Tuesday evening, though Rep. Greg Landsman, whose district includes Cincinnati and all of Warren County, posted a video earlier in the day lamenting that with Trump that the State of the Union was just theater, with the president trying to pick a fight with the crowd.

He said that the State of the Union used to be a serious speech laying out issues and solutions, followed by a packet of bills sent to Congress the next day and the president traveling the country to talk about the issues brought up in the speech.