Area sheriff, senators among the GOP delegates set to nominate Trump at convention

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be officially nominated as the party’s presidential candidate in the Nov. 5 General Election.

There are 19 area residents among 144 Ohio Republican Party delegates or alternate delegates on the list.

In addition to the DeWines, other delegates from the area include state Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miami Twp.; Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones; Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp.; Debbie Lang of West Chester Twp.; Kathleen L. Deland of North Star; Bradley Allen Bieghler of Beavercreek; Carolyn Oliver Uecker of Fairborn; and Mary Beth Kemmer of Troy.

Alternate delegates from the area include: Cynthia Jane Bieghler of Beavercreek; Linda S. Burke of South Lebanon; Jonathan T. Dever of Maineville; Jo Ellen Broughton of Beavercreek; Nancy Anne Maxwell of Xenia; Michael Eugene Uecker of Fairborn; Steve A. Bruns of Conover; Jennifer Snyder Barlow of Fairfield; and Harriet Lee Redkey of West Chester Twp.

This list of delegates also includes former Kettering resident Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and his wife, Tina, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and State Auditor Keith Faber, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, and Bernie Moreno, a Westlake businessman who is running against U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

The Democratic National Convention is Aug. 19-22 in Chicago. The party had been expected to officially nominate President Joe Biden. But his debate performance against Trump on June 27 in Atlanta has raised concerns about his ability to win the race and caused some Democrats to call for him to step aside as the candidate.

Biden, 81, and dogged by questions about his age, says he was ill and had a bad night at the debate. At a news conference following a NATO meeting in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Biden said he will stay in the race.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.