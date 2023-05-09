Arrest made in Kettering Fairmont school threat

“The disruption to the school day for 2,400 students and our staff members, the emotional toll these actions take on our families and community, and the sheer drain on manpower needed to handle this situation will not be tolerated,” Kettering schools principals and administrators said. “We renew our pledge to pursue school disciplinary action and any and all legal actions against the perpetrator.”

The threat came just a week after another threat was made against the school district from Brandon Dawes Moore, a 43-year-old Beavercreek man. Moore was arraigned on charges of inducing panic and telecommunications harassment, both misdemeanors. Moore has been released from jail.

“The phone call centered around someone coming to the school to shoot (LGBTQ+) students,” an affidavit filed in municipal court read.

Fairmont’s school resource officer was immediately notified of the call. It did not take long before Kettering police determined the call came from a location in Beavercreek and were able to identify the suspect’s home address and workplace.