ArriveSafe offering free holiday cab rides for Montgomery County residents

CONTRIBUTED BY THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE
CONTRIBUTED BY THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

By Kristen Spicker
11 minutes ago

ArriveSafe is offering Montgomery County free cab rides on Christmas and New Year’s to help discourage impaired driving.

From 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve through 6 a.m. on Christmas and 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through 6 a.m. on Jan. 2, residents can call 937-449-999 for a free, sober ride home.

Residents will share their name, cell phone number and pick-up and drop-off locations with the operator, who will then dispatch an Uber driver. The caller doesn’t need to have an Uber account or the app to use the service. Callers will receive texts with information about their ride.

“Law enforcement across the state are increasing patrols in an effort to reduce the dramatic increase in fatal traffic crashes,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “A combination of distracted drivers, drug and alcohol impaired drivers and excessive speed have caused the state to experience more than 1,300 traffic fatalities this year, which is over 100 more than last year. Don’t become a statistic. Either have a sober designated driver or make a call to ArriveSafe. We will get you home safely.”

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, ArriveSafe gave 175 rides. The program is the result of a partnership with Heidelberg Distributing/Budweiser and Key-Ads.

