ArriveSafe offering free holiday cab rides for Montgomery County residents

From 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve through 6 a.m. on Christmas and 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through 6 a.m. on Jan. 2, residents can call 937-449-999 for a free, sober ride home.

Residents will share their name, cell phone number and pick-up and drop-off locations with the operator, who will then dispatch an Uber driver. The caller doesn’t need to have an Uber account or the app to use the service. Callers will receive texts with information about their ride.