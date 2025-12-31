ArriveSafe offering Uber rides to Montgomery County residents for New Year’s holiday

To get voucher, residents can scan the QR code.

“The message is very simple — don’t drink and drive," said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “Scan the QR code on our website at www.mcpo.com or on our Facebook page for a safe and sober ride home.”

ArriveSafe began in 2007 and has provided more than 26,000 rides home for Montgomery County residents.

So far this year, there have been at least 533 OVI-related crashes in Montgomery County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Nineteen of those crashes were fatal and 40 had serious injuries.

“Remember, the life you save may be your own,” Heck said.