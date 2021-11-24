ArriveSafe to offer free sober rides home over Thanksgiving weekend in Montgomery County

The program is through a partnership with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Heidelberg Distributing Company and Key-Ads. Last year ArriveSafe was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year ArriveSafe will be providing Uber rides as well. Any Montgomery County resident who’s been drinking alcohol and needs a safe ride home can call 937-449-9999. Users should give the operator their name, cell phone number and pick-up and drop-off locations. The operator will then dispatch an Uber driver to get the caller home safely.