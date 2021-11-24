ArriveSafe to offer free sober rides home over Thanksgiving weekend in Montgomery County

The ArriveSafe program is back this year offering free rides to Montgomery County residents celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday who need a sober ride home.
The program is through a partnership with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Heidelberg Distributing Company and Key-Ads. Last year ArriveSafe was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year ArriveSafe will be providing Uber rides as well. Any Montgomery County resident who’s been drinking alcohol and needs a safe ride home can call 937-449-9999. Users should give the operator their name, cell phone number and pick-up and drop-off locations. The operator will then dispatch an Uber driver to get the caller home safely.
Callers do not need to have an Uber account or the Uber app on their phone. They will receive texts messages with information about their rides.
“People are gathering again and celebrating the holidays with their family and friends,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “Recently it has been reported that there has been a marked increase in traffic crashes in the area for several reasons, including impaired and distracted drivers. There is simply no excuse for driving while impaired this Thanksgiving weekend. Either have a sober designated driver or call ArriveSafe to get you home safely.”
ArriveSafe will be offering free rides from 6 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. Sunday.
