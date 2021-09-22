As cases grow Kettering Health reopens 2 COVID test sites

Kettering Health Network is re-establishing two COVID-19 testing sites for employees and patients as cases continue to rise in Ohio.
The testing sites are at Southview Medical Center, 1997 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp., and the Huber Health Center at 8701 Old Troy Pike.
The sites are for preprocedural patients and patients with a physician order and appointment. Those with a physician order can schedule a test using MyChart or by calling 937-558-3903 or 937-558-3988.
The two sites have the following hours:
Southview Medical Center
- Monday-Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Huber Health Center
- Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
