As cases grow Kettering Health reopens 2 COVID test sites

Members of the Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health, prepare for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Sinclair College Centerville, located at 5800 Clyo Rd. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
By Kristen Spicker
8 minutes ago

Kettering Health Network is re-establishing two COVID-19 testing sites for employees and patients as cases continue to rise in Ohio.

The testing sites are at Southview Medical Center, 1997 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp., and the Huber Health Center at 8701 Old Troy Pike.

The sites are for preprocedural patients and patients with a physician order and appointment. Those with a physician order can schedule a test using MyChart or by calling 937-558-3903 or 937-558-3988.

The two sites have the following hours:

Southview Medical Center

  • Monday-Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Huber Health Center

  • Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

