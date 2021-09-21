DeWine, ODH continuing to look at COVID-19 vaccine incentives, not mandates

The state has also reached out to local health departments offering to pay for monetary incentives. Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is offering $100 gift cards to people who are receiving their first dose of the vaccine.

When asked about his opinion on requiring vaccines for first responders, DeWine said it’s a decision best left to the city or township.

He added that it should be up to a business, hospital or university if they want to mandate the vaccine or create their own testing policy.

“If a hospital feels that they want to require everyone to be vaccinated they ought to be able to do it,” the governor said. “I feel the same way about a university...Government should not get in the way of those people who are charged and have the ultimate responsibility.”