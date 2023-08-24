Ascendant GOP candidate Ramaswamy has ties to this area

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — who is getting renewed attention for his performance in Wednesday night’s GOP debate — has multiple connections to southwest Ohio.

Before moving to the Columbus area in 2021, Ramaswamy lived in West Chester Twp. Butler County property records show he and his wife still own a 2,700-square-foot home in West Chester they built in 2019.

The New York Times reported in July that Ramaswamy and his family attend the Hindu temple in Dayton.

Ramaswamy grew up in the Cincinnati area and graduated from St. Xavier Catholic High School before graduating from Harvard and Yale and launching a successful business career.