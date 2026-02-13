Asphalt companies agree to pay $30M total in tests dispute, US attorney says

Westerville-based Kokosing Materials, Inc. will pay $17.5 million to resolve allegations that it submitted false or fraudulent asphalt test results from 2012 through 2024, the office said Wednesday.

Ohio’s Construction and Materials Specifications require that companies performing asphalt projects must conduct mix design testing of their asphalt mixtures, known as Job Mix Formulas (JMFs), the attorney’s office said.

Companies are required to submit those test results to the state before beginning asphalt work on federally funded projects.

“The settlements resolve allegations that, rather than performing required mix design tests, the companies repeatedly submitted formulas with data copied from prior mix tests,” the U.S. attorney’s office states.

The settlements also resolve allegations that the companies submitted false quality control test results, according to federal investigators.

“The settlements announced today underscore our unwavering commitment to keeping federally funded transportation projects in Ohio and across the nation free from fraud, waste, and abuse,” said Elise Chawaga, principal assistant inspector general for investigations, U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General. “Through sustained coordination with our federal, state, law enforcement, and prosecutorial partners, we will continue to investigate misconduct and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

The civil settlements include the resolution of claims brought by individuals under the qui tam provisions of the False Claims Act.

These provisions allow citizens to file lawsuits on behalf of the U.S. government to report allegations of fraud.

A Kokosing employee said she was not authorized to answer questions about the situation Friday.

A message seeking comment was left with a Barrett representative at the company’s Hamilton office.