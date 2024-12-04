At least 1 dead after crash into vacant house in Miamisburg

At least one person has died after a vehicle crashed into a house in Miamisburg Tuesday evening.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the crash was reported at 7:19 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Linden Avenue.
Dispatchers said that the house was vacant, and though they confirmed that the crash was fatal they could not say how many people died.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
