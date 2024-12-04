At least 1 dead after crash into vacant house in Miamisburg

ajc.com

Local News
By
42 minutes ago
X

At least one person has died after a vehicle crashed into a house in Miamisburg Tuesday evening.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the crash was reported at 7:19 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Linden Avenue.

Explore2 found dead in Dayton house, man in custody

Dispatchers said that the house was vacant, and though they confirmed that the crash was fatal they could not say how many people died.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
New Greene County roundabout now open to traffic
2
Homeland security grant OK’d for Kettering police to buy mobile barrier
3
84-year-old dead after fire at Darke County farm
4
This Kettering restaurant has a Thai dish not found in this region
5
Trades Institute in Greene County has spots for free plumbing, HVAC...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.