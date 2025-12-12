At least 1 injured after crash with police cruiser in Miami Twp.

At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital after a crash involving a police cruiser Thursday evening in Miami Twp.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post said that they were notified of the crash at Springboro Pike and Miamisburg-Centerville Road at around 8 p.m.
OSHP dispatchers said that the crash was between the cruiser and one other vehicle, but further information was not immediately available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
