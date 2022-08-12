At least 1 injured in crash involving dump truck in Trotwood

At least one person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital following a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Trotwood late Friday morning.
The person’s status was not available, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. One person was reportedly trapped, but it is not clear if it is the same person who was taken to the hospital.
The crash was reported around 11:41 a.m. on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road.
CareFlight was initially in route to the scene, but was later canceled, according to dispatch.
Little Richmond Road is closed between Diamond Mill and North Lutheran Church roads.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
