At least 1 killed in Darke County crash

At least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Versailles.
The crash was reported at 1:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of state Route 47, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
There is no word on other injuries in the crash.
We are working to learn more information and will update this report.
In Other News
1
WGI Sports of the Arts World Championships returns to Dayton this week
2
Dayton airport, RTA drop mask mandates
3
Axiom-1, Dayton’s Larry Connor to leave space station tonight
4
MISSING: Police seek help finding Kettering teen last seen last week
5
Re-engaging teenagers important in improving their mental health...
About the Author