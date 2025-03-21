At least 2 in hospital after serious crash in Greene County

At least two people were taken to the hospital after a serious crash in Greene County Friday afternoon.
The crash was reported at Ohio 380 and West Spring Valley Painters Road.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post said they received the report of the crash from Greene County dispatchers at 5:37 p.m.
The crash resulted in serious injuries, the highway patrol said, and two vehicles were involved.
At least two people were taken to the hospital dispatchers said, though more could potentially be transported.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
