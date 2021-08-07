At least one taken to hospital after crash between motorcycle, SUV

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in Dayton late Friday night.
Emergency crews were dispatched around 10:03 p.m. to the intersection of East Fifth Street and South Keowee Street in Dayton for a crash involving a motorcycle, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Crews arriving on scene found a man, one of the passengers from the motorcycle, lying on the ground with a head injury, records said. Medics reported he was unconscious but breathing.
A woman was also reported as a passenger on the motorcycle and may have been injured, but what those injuries might be is unknown.
Medics transported one or both people from the motorcycle to Miami Valley Hospital.
Nobody from the SUV was injured in the crash.
