dayton-daily-news logo
X

When does your school start? First days of classes range from Aug. 9 to Sept. 7.

Miamisburg Middle School students head for the buses at the end of a schools day. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Miamisburg Middle School students head for the buses at the end of a schools day. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Local News | 32 minutes ago
By Jeremy P. Kelley

The first Dayton-area students will return to K-12 schools soon, with a handful of local charter schools at the head of the line. All local schools plan a full in-person approach this year, although COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place to varying degrees.

The dates below show the first day of classes for students, with some schools bringing back different grade levels on different days. Also, kindergarten classes often start on a different day than grades 1-12, so check with your local schools for that information.

ExploreVisit the Dayton Daily News back-to-school page

Aug. 9 — Horizon Science Academies

Aug. 10 — Emerson Academy

Aug. 10-12 — Lebanon

Aug. 11 — DECA schools

Aug. 11 — Pathway School of Discovery

Aug. 11 — North Dayton School of Discovery

Aug. 11-12 — Warren County Career Center

Aug. 12 — Kettering

Aug. 12 — Northmont

Aug. 12 — Jefferson Twp.

Aug. 12 — Legacy Christian

Aug. 12-13 — Miami Valley Career Tech Center

*** WEEKEND ***

Aug. 16 — Miamisburg

Aug. 16 — Trotwood-Madison

Aug. 16 — Franklin

Aug. 16 — Carlisle

Aug. 16 — Twin Valley

Aug. 16 — Spring Valley Academy

Aug. 16-17 — Beavercreek

Aug. 17 — Xenia

Aug. 17 — Springboro

Aug. 17 — Waynesville

Aug. 17 — Carroll HS

Aug. 18 — Dayton

Aug. 18 — Centerville

Aug. 18 — West Carrollton

Aug. 18 — Brookville

Aug. 18 — New Lebanon

Aug. 18 — Bellbrook-Sugarcreek

Aug. 18 — Greeneview

Aug. 18 — Cedar Cliff

Aug. 18 — Greene County Career Center

Aug. 18 — Tecumseh

Aug. 18 — Preble Shawnee

Aug. 18 — Tri-County North

Aug. 18 — Dayton Christian

Aug. 18 — Miami Valley School

Aug. 18 — Dayton Regional STEM School

Aug. 18 — Fenwick HS

Aug. 19 — Huber Heights

Aug. 19 — Vandalia-Butler

Aug. 19 — Fairborn

Aug. 19 — Tipp City

Aug. 19 — National Trail

Aug. 19 — Alter HS

Aug. 19 — Chaminade Julienne HS

Aug. 19-20 — Upper Valley Career Center

*** WEEKEND ***

Aug. 23 — Yellow Springs

Aug. 23 — Newton

Aug. 23 — Eaton

Aug. 24 — Northridge

Aug. 24 — Bethel

Aug. 24 — Covington

Aug. 24 — Lehman Catholic

Aug. 25 — Oakwood

Aug. 25 — Milton-Union

Aug. 25 — Miami East

Aug. 25 — Bradford

Aug. 26 — Troy Christian

*** WEEKEND ***

Week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3 — None

*** WEEKEND ***

Sept. 7 — Mad River

Sept. 7 — Valley View

Sept. 7 — Piqua

Sept. 7 — Greenon

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top