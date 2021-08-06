When does your school start? First days of classes range from Aug. 9 to Sept. 7.

The first Dayton-area students will return to K-12 schools soon, with a handful of local charter schools at the head of the line. All local schools plan a full in-person approach this year, although COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place to varying degrees.
The dates below show the first day of classes for students, with some schools bringing back different grade levels on different days. Also, kindergarten classes often start on a different day than grades 1-12, so check with your local schools for that information.
Aug. 9 — Horizon Science Academies
Aug. 10 — Emerson Academy
Aug. 10-12 — Lebanon
Aug. 11 — DECA schools
Aug. 11 — Pathway School of Discovery
Aug. 11 — North Dayton School of Discovery
Aug. 11-12 — Warren County Career Center
Aug. 12 — Kettering
Aug. 12 — Northmont
Aug. 12 — Jefferson Twp.
Aug. 12 — Legacy Christian
Aug. 12-13 — Miami Valley Career Tech Center
*** WEEKEND ***
Aug. 16 — Miamisburg
Aug. 16 — Trotwood-Madison
Aug. 16 — Franklin
Aug. 16 — Carlisle
Aug. 16 — Twin Valley
Aug. 16 — Spring Valley Academy
Aug. 16-17 — Beavercreek
Aug. 17 — Xenia
Aug. 17 — Springboro
Aug. 17 — Waynesville
Aug. 17 — Carroll HS
Aug. 18 — Dayton
Aug. 18 — Centerville
Aug. 18 — West Carrollton
Aug. 18 — Brookville
Aug. 18 — New Lebanon
Aug. 18 — Bellbrook-Sugarcreek
Aug. 18 — Greeneview
Aug. 18 — Cedar Cliff
Aug. 18 — Greene County Career Center
Aug. 18 — Tecumseh
Aug. 18 — Preble Shawnee
Aug. 18 — Tri-County North
Aug. 18 — Dayton Christian
Aug. 18 — Miami Valley School
Aug. 18 — Dayton Regional STEM School
Aug. 18 — Fenwick HS
Aug. 19 — Huber Heights
Aug. 19 — Vandalia-Butler
Aug. 19 — Fairborn
Aug. 19 — Tipp City
Aug. 19 — National Trail
Aug. 19 — Alter HS
Aug. 19 — Chaminade Julienne HS
Aug. 19-20 — Upper Valley Career Center
*** WEEKEND ***
Aug. 23 — Yellow Springs
Aug. 23 — Newton
Aug. 23 — Eaton
Aug. 24 — Northridge
Aug. 24 — Bethel
Aug. 24 — Covington
Aug. 24 — Lehman Catholic
Aug. 25 — Oakwood
Aug. 25 — Milton-Union
Aug. 25 — Miami East
Aug. 25 — Bradford
Aug. 26 — Troy Christian
*** WEEKEND ***
Week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3 — None
*** WEEKEND ***
Sept. 7 — Mad River
Sept. 7 — Valley View
Sept. 7 — Piqua
Sept. 7 — Greenon