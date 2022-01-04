At least one taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting reported in the 600 block of Randolph Street.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, two people reportedly started shooting at each other in that area around 5 p.m.
At least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, though the exact number of people injured and the severity of their injuries is unclear.
Our crew on the scene reported that there were several police cruisers on Randolph Street, and that the road was closed between Lakeview Avenue and McCall Street.
They also reported seeing police taping off alleyways and around the backside of properties.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
