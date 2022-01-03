Victim in Dayton’s first homicide investigation of year ID’d

A 43-year-old man died Sunday afternoon following a shooting reported in Dayton.
Johnny A. Fleming of Dayton was identified as the victim by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Crews were called around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Sumac Court.
We are working to learn more about the shooting and will update this report.
