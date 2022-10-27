AT&T expands fiber network in Dayton, partners with Omega CDC to help bridge digital divide

The workshop at Omega CDC’s Hope Center will build on a series of free digital literacy courses created on collaboration with the Public Library Association, the release stated.

AT&T said it has invested nearly $100 million in its networks in the Dayton area between 2019 and 2021.

“Families most impacted by the digital divide need accessible and affordable connectivity as well as digital literacy resources,” said AT&T Ohio President Molly Kocour Boyle. “We are committed to investing in the modern, high-speed network infrastructure necessary in today’s economy, bringing affordable options to more Ohio families.”

AT&T participates in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible households a benefit of up to $30 a month to reduce the cost of broadband service. For more information, visit affordableconnectivity.gov.