AT&T expands fiber network in Dayton, partners with Omega CDC to help bridge digital divide

AT&T has expanded its fiber network in Dayton, and through a partnership with Omega Community Development Corporation is offering free training to help bridge the digital divide.
The fiber internet network with hyper-gig speeds is available to 75,000 customer locations in Dayton, according to a release from the telecommunications company.
AT&T will announce details at 3 p.m. today at the Omega CDC Hope Center for Families, 1816 Harvard Blvd., in the second floor Kettering Learning Center, about the network and free digital literacy workshop to help newly connected residents gain the skills they need and to support online learning.
The AT&T Foundation also will present a $15,000 grant to Omega CDC, a nonprofit organization focused on transforming Northwest Dayton into a community supportive of children and families.
“This community workshop and the AT&T Foundation grant to Omega CDC help more of our Northwest Dayton neighbors become confident in their ability to utilize a computer for work, school and home life,” stated Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. “Greater digital literacy provides a better quality of living and makes a big difference for our most vulnerable local families.”
The workshop at Omega CDC’s Hope Center will build on a series of free digital literacy courses created on collaboration with the Public Library Association, the release stated.
AT&T said it has invested nearly $100 million in its networks in the Dayton area between 2019 and 2021.
“Families most impacted by the digital divide need accessible and affordable connectivity as well as digital literacy resources,” said AT&T Ohio President Molly Kocour Boyle. “We are committed to investing in the modern, high-speed network infrastructure necessary in today’s economy, bringing affordable options to more Ohio families.”
AT&T participates in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible households a benefit of up to $30 a month to reduce the cost of broadband service. For more information, visit affordableconnectivity.gov.
