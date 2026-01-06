Attorney accused of stalking Oakwood teen, voyeurism facing nearly 100 charges

Twenty of the voyeurism charges are second-degree misdemeanors and the other 20 are fifth-degree felonies.

The investigation began in October 2024 after one of Currie’s family members found voyeuristic photos and videos on his phone, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.

The family member reported the images to Oakwood police, who obtained a warrant for the phone.

The investigation determined Currie stalked a 17-year-old Oakwood High School student, including going to her home and secretly filming her through the window in various states of undress, Heck said.

When the teen left to attend college, Currie reportedly began filming other people.

Heck said investigators are aware of four victims but encouraged anyone who thinks they could be a victim to call Oakwood police at 937-298-2122.

Currie was an attorney at Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc. (ABLE) according to the Supreme Court of Ohio Attorney Directory. His attorney registration was suspended effective Nov. 3. He was also involving in the creation of the Gem City Market.

Currie was not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 20.