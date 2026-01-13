Bond $250K for attorney accused of stalking Oakwood teen, voyeurism

Judge Dennis Adkins set Currie’s bond at $250,000 and ordered him on electronic home detention if he posts bail.

Attorney Ryan Nelson, who is representing Currie, filed a motion for bond review to reconsider his bail, according to court records.

Currie was booked into the Montgomery County Jail at 4 p.m. Monday, according to online jail records.

The U.S. Marshals Service took him into custody Jan. 7 in Birmingham, Michigan, said Deputy U.S. Marshal Daniel Tebo of the Southern District of Ohio. Currie reportedly was residing in a nursing home, but Tebo did not confirm whether he was apprehended at a care facility.

Currie told the Dayton Daily News in an August 2025 story that he retired from his job as the managing legal aid attorney for Advocates for Basic Legal Equality following a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. His attorney registration was suspended effective Nov. 3, according to the Supreme Court of Ohio Attorney Directory.

A family friend described Currie as “profoundly disabled” and unable to walk without the aid of a walker and unable to speak intelligibly. She said his family placed him in an assisted living facility in Dayton following repeated falls. His mother shared that he was moved around Christmastime to a care center close to her in Michigan.

A background check on Currie by the Dayton Daily News confirmed his most recent residence locally was at 10 Wilmington Place in Dayton, a senior living community that offers independent and assisted living as well as memory care.

The family friend said Currie was diagnosed around 2021 or 2022 with Parkinson’s — an incurable, progressive neurological disorder with symptoms including tremor, slowed movement, rigid muscles, poor balance and speech changes as well as depression, sleep problems and possible cognitive issues, according to the Mayo Clinic.

He is next due in court Jan. 28.

Police investigation

The investigation into Currie began in October 2024 after one of his family members found what appeared to be voyeuristic photos and videos on his cell phone, Heck said.

The family member reported the images to the Oakwood Public Safety Department, which obtained a search warrant for Currie’s phone and other electronic devices.

“The search revealed that the defendant stalked a 17-year-old Oakwood High School student. The defendant went to her residence on numerous occasions and surreptitiously photographed and videotaped her in her bedroom through her windows, including in various states of nudity, obviously, all without her knowledge,” Heck said.

Also, the investigation determined that Currie on at least one occasion tried to film up girls’ skirts in a video taken at Oakwood High School as he walked through the auditorium, Heck said.

When the teen left to attend college, Currie reportedly continued to return to photograph and record women in various states of undress, including a family member of the teen and a neighbor, Heck said.

Heck said investigators identified four victims but encouraged those who believe they could be a victim to call Oakwood police at 937-298-2122.