Attorney: Werling released from federal custody in Miami County explosives case

A representative of the U.S. Attorney’s office did not respond either Tuesday or Wednesday to repeated emails and phone calls seeking information on the status of the case. There was a hearing on Werling’s bond status Tuesday in federal court.

The FBI referred calls to the U.S. Attorney’s office because Werling had appeared in court.

Defense lawyer Jon Paul Rion said Wednesday that Werling was released on his own recognizance by the court with standard conditions such as that he abide by all laws and remain in the state of Ohio.

“It seems clear from the evidence that Dr. Werling’s interest in firearms, etc., is born out of a desire to protect himself and his property, not for any other purposes,” Rion said.

Werling initially was charged with possession-manufacture of dangerous ordnance in Miami County following an April 4 search of his home. Bail initially was set at $2 million cash in county Municipal Court.

That charge was dismissed last week when federal marshals picked up Werling at the Miami County Jail and took him to Dayton for an initial appearance in federal court.

A law enforcement affidavit filed from the April 4 search of his home said that during an interview, Werling “admitted to manufacturing explosive devices at his residence and provided details where the devices would be located inside his home.”

Local and federal law enforcement officials and a bomb squad team were at Werling’s home both April 4 and April 5.

Also searched was a building at 804 E. Monument St. in Dayton. Court records from a 2020-21 lawsuit show Werling is part of a group that has owned that building, which includes a self-storage business.