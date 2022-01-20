Auditor honors top dog in Montgomery County

“We were thrilled to recognize Manchu, Cami and Gruxy as the county’s top dogs for 2022,” said Keith. “I want to thank their owners, Elaine Allison, Bob and Kim Group and Oscar Ruiz for their years of dedication as volunteers and supporters of SICSA.”

County Commissioners Judy Dodge, Debbie Lieberman and Carolyn Rice also attended the Wednesday ceremony.

The top three licenses were donated by Keith to SICSA and were auctioned by the animal welfare agency in a silent online auction held in December.

Dog licenses must be purchased or renewed annually between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31.

The license fee is $20 if the dog has been spayed or neutered and $24 for unaltered dogs.

Licenses can be purchased in three ways: