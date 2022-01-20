Auditor honors top dog in Montgomery County

A 6-year-old yellow Labrador retriever is the top dog of the year in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presented the 2022 No. 1 dog license on Wednesday to Manchu, owned by Elaine Allison during a ceremony honoring the dogs that receive license numbers 1 through 3 at the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center in Washington Twp.
Manchu was the county’s No. 2 dog in 2019. He is a rescue dog who Allison said loves to greet visitors, human and animal alike, to his family’s horse farm in Moraine. Allison is a longtime volunteer at SICSA who also serves on the organization’s board, according to a release from the auditor’s office.
The No. 2 license was presented to Cami, a 12-year-old Corgi owned by Kim and Bob Group, who are regular volunteers at SICSA.
The No. 3 license, was presented to Gruxy, a 14-year-old pit-boxer mix adopted from SICSA by Oscar Ruiz, who attended the ceremony with his son, Maximus.
“We were thrilled to recognize Manchu, Cami and Gruxy as the county’s top dogs for 2022,” said Keith. “I want to thank their owners, Elaine Allison, Bob and Kim Group and Oscar Ruiz for their years of dedication as volunteers and supporters of SICSA.”
County Commissioners Judy Dodge, Debbie Lieberman and Carolyn Rice also attended the Wednesday ceremony.
The top three licenses were donated by Keith to SICSA and were auctioned by the animal welfare agency in a silent online auction held in December.
Dog licenses must be purchased or renewed annually between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31.
The license fee is $20 if the dog has been spayed or neutered and $24 for unaltered dogs.
Licenses can be purchased in three ways:
- Online at www.mcohio.org/dogs
- By mailing-in an application, which can be downloaded at www.mcohio.org/dogs
- In-person at 19 stores and agencies throughout Montgomery County, as well as at the County Administration Building and the Animal Resource Center.
