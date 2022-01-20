‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 36, Dayton native wins again with motivation from Eminem

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Schneider, in another runaway performance, led with $32,800, a $26,000 advantage over her nearest competitor.

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of Films of the 2000s: “One of the screenwriters of this 2001 film described it as “‘Clueless’ meets ‘The Paper Chase.’” The correct response was “Legally Blonde,” but Schneider answered, “Never Been Kissed.” She wagered big again with $15,000, leaving her with $17,800 for the episode.

“The streak continues whether she gets Final Jeopardy! correct or not,” Jennings reminded.

Schneider can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.