August’s most-read stories: Flying taxis, Multiple football players suspended, Bill’s Donut Shop and more

Here is a look at the most-read Dayton Daily News stories for the month of September on our website and news app:

High School Football: Multiple players suspended by OHSAA after Trotwood-Madison-Withrow fight

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced multiple suspensions of Trotwood-Madison and Cincinnati Withrow football players after a fight broke out and benches emptied during the third quarter of a game at Withrow.

The incident happened after a Trotwood-Madison interception and long return. The officials stopped the game after the incident, and Withrow was declared a 21-7 winner. Trotwood’s record fell to 3-2. Withrow is 4-1.

Most of the players were suspended for one game for leaving the bench and coming onto the field. Those suspensions will be staggered to allow the teams to complete their regular season games, the OHSAA said. Jonas Smith, athletic director at Trotwood, said those suspensions amounted to approximately a third of the players on each team.

Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville changing owners after decades in same family

Credit: ty-greenlees Credit: ty-greenlees

CENTERVILLE — Bill’s Donut Shop is changing hands for the first time in nearly three decades.

Siblings Lisa Tucker and Jim Elam, who took over the Centerville business from their parents in 1995, said they’re selling it to Marshall and Amy Lachman of Beavercreek, who previously lived in Centerville for more than 20 years.

Tucker said everything at Bill’s Donut Shop, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 268 N. Main St., will remain the same, including the bakers, recipes, equipment and staff.

Mayor concerned about pack of ATV, dirt bike, motorcycle drivers taking over Dayton streets, local roads

A large pack of people driving ATVs, dirt bikes and motorcycles took over roadways in Dayton and other local communities on at least two weekends this month, performing “wheelies,” running red lights and stop signs and openly flouting other traffic laws during long rides that resulted in multiple calls to 911 from concerned motorists.

“There are 50 to maybe 100 four-wheelers, ATVs and dirt bikes ... it looks like they’re going through the city (of Dayton),” an off-duty Dayton police officer told a 911 dispatcher on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 3. “They’re kind of driving recklessly and they’re causing a back-up in traffic.”

Regional dispatch 911 logs also show that last weekend people reported that four-wheelers and motor bikes were driven dangerously through Dayton, with riders speeding, running red lights and doing illegal tricks.

He bought Dayton’s largest skyscraper. Then office work changed dramatically

Stratacache Chief Executive Chris Riegel bought what was Kettering Tower for $13 million in February 2019, a little over a year before the world of office work was forever changed.

Riegel, in past interviews, has said he has no regrets, although he has acknowledged that buying the building later probably would have resulted in a lower purchase price for him.

The building, now Stratacache Tower, dominates the city skyline. At 30 stories tall, it’s Dayton’s largest skyscraper. Its nearly half million square footage is 100,000-square-feet larger than the second-largest building, Key Bank Tower. It has its own ZIP code.

After long back-and-forth, Huber Heights opposes truck stop near I-70/Ohio 235

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Huber Heights Planning Commission recently voted not to recommend council approval for a truck stop and repair facility at the southeast corner of Technology Boulevard and Artz Road, near the I-70/Ohio 235 interchange.

Developer Thomas Dusa originally submitted a rezoning request and basic development plan for the three-acre site in December of 2022, at which time planning commission recommended council approval for the project.

City council subsequently considered the proposal in multiple public sessions from January to May 2023 without making a final decision. At the same time, Buc-ee’s was making plans for a store a few hundred yards north on the opposite side of Ohio 235.

Miamisburg football coach on leave after showing PG-13 movie to seventh-graders

Miamisburg’s varsity football coach, Lance Schneider, has been placed on paid administrative leave as a result of showing a PG-13 film in a seventh-grade class without administrative/parental approval.

That’s according to a message sent to parents and guardians by Miamisburg City Schools Superintendent Laura Blessing and Miamisburg Middle School Assistant Athletic Supervisor Jason Shade.

“The decision to place him on leave is a standard procedure while we conduct an internal review,” Blessing and Shade said in the message.

Next Ohio state park taking shape near Xenia; Great Council to open in 2024

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crews are hard at work along U.S. 68 in Greene County, bringing to life the building that will serve as the foundation for Ohio’s 76th State Park.

Great Council State Park and its featured cultural interpretive center are taking shape along U.S. 68 between Xenia and Yellow Springs. Developed alongside three federally recognized Shawnee tribes, the center is focused on Ohio’s native peoples, their history in their Ohio homeland, and their lives today.

The park is expected to open in early 2024.

The interpretive center is a 12,000-square-foot modern interpretation of a council house, the primary gathering place and traditional dwelling in a Shawnee village.

6 efforts to amend Ohio’s Constitution underway in the wake of Issue 1 defeat

In August, Ohio voters soundly defied the state legislature by rejecting Issue 1 and maintaining the collective control a simple majority of Ohioans have had over the state constitution for over a century.

In doing so, the window of opportunity for citizen-initiated amendments — the sole way to alter the state’s fundamental law without the Ohio General Assembly’s consent and the most concrete way for citizens to directly enact statewide policies of any sort in Ohio — remains open.

In the wake of the Issue 1 vote, the Dayton Daily News analyzed citizen-initiated amendments in the pipeline that could come before voters in coming years. They include efforts aiming to: protect abortion access and establish reproductive autonomy; create a citizen redistricting commission to address gerrymandering; establish a $15 minimum wage; end qualified immunity for government employees; grant the right to refuse vaccines and medical treatment; and establish more manageable nurse-to-patient ratios in nursing homes.

High School Football: Top 8 players in Wayne history

Credit: Staff photos Credit: Staff photos

With four Division I state championship game appearances, Wayne has established a statewide brand and itself as the Miami Valley’s top big school program. Springfield (two title games) and Centerville (one) have three combined finals.

Almost as impressive as its trophy case is that Wayne has only had three head coaches in the last 42 years.

Mike Schneider took control of the Wayne football program in 1981, leading the charge for 16 seasons. The Warriors went a 128-44-2 under Schneider and won six Western Ohio League titles. Schneider was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

Company pledges up to 2,000 jobs, $500M to build flying cars in Dayton area

Joby Aviation Inc., a much-watched player in the emerging field of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft — often called “flying cars” — will build an aircraft production operation near Dayton International Airport, valued at up to $500 million, supported by as much as $325 million in state and local incentives, the company and the state of Ohio announced.

The plan is historic. Manufacturing this kind of aircraft on this scale has never been attempted, Joby and state officials said.

“Our goal is to bring flight to people’s daily lives,” JoeBen Bevirt, Joby’s founder and chief executive, said in an interview with the Dayton Daily News. “The Wright Brothers had the dream of flight more than 120 years ago, and they created that in Dayton. We’re so excited to build on the incredible aviation legacy that Dayton has.”

