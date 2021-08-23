Aullwood switching to public water after ‘forever chemicals’ were detected in well

Nearly a year after so-called “forever chemicals” were detected in the Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm’s drinking water well, the facility will switch to a public water system.
The city of Union and Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District have teamed up to extend public waterlines to the center, located at 9101 Frederick Pike in Dayton. The East Martindale Road and Frederick Pike Watermain Extension Project includes the extension of a 12-inch watermain from East Martindale Road to Frederick Pike, along Frederick Pike and under U.S. 40 to Aullwood, according to a news release.
The center has been offering its staff and guests bottled water since October 2020, when the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency detected elevated levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — or PFAS in the water system. Officials identified two PFAS compounds, PFOA and PFOS, at combined levels of 96 parts per trillion, which is above Ohio EPA’s action level of 70 ppt, officials said.
PFAS, dubbed forever chemicals for their longevity, were once widely used in manufacturing, carpeting, upholstery, food packaging and other commercial and military uses. Notably, the substances were — and still are, in some places — used to extinguish fires that couldn’t be extinguished with water alone.
Testing of Aullwood’s water system was part of Ohio’s PFAS action plan for drinking water, which was released in 2019. Last summer, Gov. Mike DeWine directed the state EPA and health department to develop the plan in an effort to address potential threats to both public and private drinking water systems.
The Montgomery County TID is managing Aullwood’s waterline extension project. Montgomery TID works across geographic and political lines to improve safety, increase mobility, and build connectivity in local communities, while stimulating economic development and enhancing the quality of life throughout the region.
“This project is a testament to the power of cooperation,” Alexis Faust, Allwood’s executive director, said in a statement. “Aullwood is incredibly grateful to the city of Union and all of the project partners for working collaboratively to provide us with clean drinking water.”
The project is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 30.