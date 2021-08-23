Aullwood switching to public water after ‘forever chemicals’ were detected in well

The city of Union and Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District have teamed up to extend public waterlines to the center, located at 9101 Frederick Pike in Dayton. The East Martindale Road and Frederick Pike Watermain Extension Project includes the extension of a 12-inch watermain from East Martindale Road to Frederick Pike, along Frederick Pike and under U.S. 40 to Aullwood, according to a news release.

The center has been offering its staff and guests bottled water since October 2020, when the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency detected elevated levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — or PFAS in the water system. Officials identified two PFAS compounds, PFOA and PFOS, at combined levels of 96 parts per trillion, which is above Ohio EPA’s action level of 70 ppt, officials said.