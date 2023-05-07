Auto dealership property has new owner, but business goes on

New local property records that show the property of a Vandalia auto dealership has a new owner.
Pond Realty Co. took ownership of property at 1180 W. National Road, where the Joseph Airport Toyota dealership is located. The seller was Joseph Realty LLC, of Cincinnati.
The dealership will continue operating as usual, said Christian Hahn, general manager of Joseph Airport.
Asked what his plans for the dealership are, Hahn said: “Same family ownership, just a change in LLC.” The property is not being positioned for anything else, he said.
Records give a sale price of just over $2.1 million. It appears that the limited liability company property owner simply changed names. Both companies have the same Cincinnati street address, and Pond Realty Co. does business as Joseph Management.
