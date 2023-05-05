NEW DETAILS: Mikesell’s sells Leo Street property, sets stage for plant auction

BreakingNews
Sale listed at $1.2 million

New Montgomery County property records show that Mikesell’s sold its former potato chip production plant on Leo Street and Stanley Avenue Friday, and it appears that plant will soon be auctioned.

A new conveyance fee statement shows the sale of property on 333 Leo St. and nearby on Stanley Avenue, sold by Mike-Sell’s Potato Chip Co.

The Dayton company ended snack food production in late January, licensing the brand to another Ohio potato chip business, Conn’s Potato Chips, of Zanesville, which started production in that city a couple of weeks later.

Two parcels were sold, with the final sale value given at $1.2 million, according to the Montgomery County auditor’s office.

The buyer conducts auctions of closed plants and industrial sites, and the Dayton property is listed on its website as an upcoming auction. The sale date is listed as “TBD,” or to be determined.

The buyer is identified as RACR LLC, a company with an Enfield, Conn. street address. That’s the address of Capital Recovery Group, a private equity firm that handles industrial assets and real estate. A message seeking comment was sent to that company Friday.

At the time of the brand’s licensing to Conn’s in February, Mikesell’s said it “continues to explore all options in determining the best course for the disposition of assets, such as its Dayton ... plant, warehouse facilities and manufacturing equipment.”

