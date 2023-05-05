NEW DETAILS: Mikesell’s sells Leo Street property, sets stage for plant auction

The buyer conducts auctions of closed plants and industrial sites, and the Dayton property is listed on its website as an upcoming auction. The sale date is listed as “TBD,” or to be determined.

The buyer is identified as RACR LLC, a company with an Enfield, Conn. street address. That’s the address of Capital Recovery Group, a private equity firm that handles industrial assets and real estate. A message seeking comment was sent to that company Friday.

At the time of the brand’s licensing to Conn’s in February, Mikesell’s said it “continues to explore all options in determining the best course for the disposition of assets, such as its Dayton ... plant, warehouse facilities and manufacturing equipment.”