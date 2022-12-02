Automation Systems & Design expands at new Moraine location

Relocating to Moraine offered a convenient location for the company’s 25 employees, Kullar said.

“We had a choice to move to Tipp City or Troy also, but we would have been making our people commute a lot,” he said. “Right now, our employees live in the Kettering, Huber Heights, Centerville and Beavercreek areas. This (new) location is perfect (because) it’s centrally located.”

The company got its start in a 10,000-square-foot space at 5918 Webster St. It moved to 6222 Webster in 2003.

The greatest challenge the ASD now faces is not its relocation effort, but finding employees, Kullar said.

“I can hire 10 people today, if I can find them,” he said. “We have big potential. We are booked for the next two or three years already, workwise. We are turning work down right now because we don’t have enough people to get the work done.”

The company is looking to hire in numerous areas including everything from shipping and receiving, CNC operators and assemblers to design engineers, electrical engineers and mechanical engineers.

ASD last week announced the award of the contracts to provide the die-casting machine cells that will produce the new EVO engine block at the Stellantis Kokomo Casting Plant, the world’s largest die cast facility located in Kokomo, Indiana.

The ASD-developed die-casting automation cells will use the company’s patented 7-Axis Direct Drive Motion Ladle, which Kullar said provides a smooth and precise motion that has “significant improvement” over current chain-driven casting ladles.

The new ladle is “easy to program” and adaptable to multiple robotic systems and controllers and supports several shot sizes of varying weight, he said.

The overall design requires less space and, because of its size, will decrease downtime, retooling, processes and required manpower, thereby “improving overall safety, productivity and finished-part quality,” Kullar said.