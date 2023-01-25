Avoid tickets, tows — remove parked cars from snow emergency routes

A winter storm expected to bring heavy snowfall late tonight into Wednesday may lead cities across the area to declare snow emergencies that require residents to remove parked cars from streets.
No street parking is allowed tonight through Wednesday evening in Trotwood, which has a city snow emergency in place.
“A snow emergency exists when 3 or more inches of snow are expected or have fallen,” Public Works Operations Manager Johnny McCluskey stated in a release.
Any vehicles on the street during a snow emergency may be ticketed and towed to make sure plows can clear all roadways.
