Back to school: When does the fall semester start for area colleges?

While summer doesn’t end until mid-September, students are wrapping up their final days of summer break before returning to the classroom. College-bound students are making their way to campus in the coming weeks, with some already in classes and others enjoying summer vacation for just a bit longer.
Here is when students will be starting the undergraduate fall term for area colleges and universities throughout August
Monday, Aug. 1
Wilberforce University
Monday, Aug. 15
Central State University
Monday, Aug. 22
Clark State College, Miami University, Sinclair Community College, Wilmington College, Wright State University, University of Dayton and University of Cincinnati
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Ohio State University
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Cedarville University
Monday, Aug. 29
Antioch College, Edison State Community College, Kettering College and Wittenberg University
