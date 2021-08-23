Bail set for Tipp City man accused of saying he had a bomb in his car

Bail was set at $10,000 for Steven G. Bell, 40. A caller to Tipp City police Thursday morning said he and another man got into an argument over the caller’s dogs being in Kyle Park without a leash. When the owner refused to put leashes on the dogs, he claimed the other man threated to pour hot coffee on him and his dogs.

The caller said after he retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and held it at this side, the man later identified as Bell said there was a bomb in his car.