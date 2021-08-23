Bail set for Tipp City man accused of saying he had a bomb in his car

A Tipp City man arrested following a bomb threat at a park Thursday pleaded not guilty in Miami County Municipal Court to misdemeanor charges of inducing panic and aggravated menacing.
Bail was set at $10,000 for Steven G. Bell, 40. A caller to Tipp City police Thursday morning said he and another man got into an argument over the caller’s dogs being in Kyle Park without a leash. When the owner refused to put leashes on the dogs, he claimed the other man threated to pour hot coffee on him and his dogs.
The caller said after he retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and held it at this side, the man later identified as Bell said there was a bomb in his car.
The park was closed and a bomb squad from Dayton searched the car, but did not find anything, police said. Bell was questioned by police detectives, then jailed. He remains held in the Miami County Jail. His next court appearance is Sept. 9.