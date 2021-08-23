dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bail set for Tipp City man accused of saying he had a bomb in his car

Steven G. Bell
Caption
Steven G. Bell

Credit: Miami County Jail

Credit: Miami County Jail

Crime & Law
By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer
29 minutes ago

A Tipp City man arrested following a bomb threat at a park Thursday pleaded not guilty in Miami County Municipal Court to misdemeanor charges of inducing panic and aggravated menacing.

ExploreRELATED: Police: Dispute over unleashed dogs ends with bomb threat at Kyle Park in Tipp City

Bail was set at $10,000 for Steven G. Bell, 40. A caller to Tipp City police Thursday morning said he and another man got into an argument over the caller’s dogs being in Kyle Park without a leash. When the owner refused to put leashes on the dogs, he claimed the other man threated to pour hot coffee on him and his dogs.

The caller said after he retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and held it at this side, the man later identified as Bell said there was a bomb in his car.

The park was closed and a bomb squad from Dayton searched the car, but did not find anything, police said. Bell was questioned by police detectives, then jailed. He remains held in the Miami County Jail. His next court appearance is Sept. 9.

In Other News
1
Dayton man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2016 Fairborn shooting...
2
Tipp City man accused of beating woman unconscious found competent to...
3
Fairborn woman accused of hitting woman with car in Dayton indicted
4
Plea hearing continued for man accused of abusing Middletown boy...
5
Questions remain after Middletown mother admits to killing 6-year-old...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top