Baker Middle School to let out early next week due to heat

Baker Middle School will dismiss students early next week due to hot temperatures.

The middle school is the only school dismissing early, according to Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington is expecting high temperatures to reach the low to mid-90s next week. The district is dismissing Baker students early because the school does not have air conditioning.

The school will release students at 12:30 p.m. on Monday and at 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Lolli said the district was announcing the early dismissal on Friday to give parents and guardians time to plan ahead.