dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ballot for wrong party sent to some Greene County primary voters

ajc.com

Local News
By
26 minutes ago
BOE will mail new absentee ballots along with instructions to affected voters.

Some voters in Greene County received an absentee ballot for the wrong party in the May 3 primary.

The Greene County Board of Elections said it learned of the error on Friday and has been working to swiftly correct the issue.

A correct ballot, along with an explanation and instructions, will be mailed Saturday to each affected voter, the elections board stated in a release.

The issue does not affect voters who vote in person at the board of elections.

Voters who received the incorrect ballot should contact the board of elections for instructions on what to do with the incorrect ballot. Only one ballot — the correct ballot mailed to the affected voters — will be counted for each voter.

The Greene County Board of Elections will mail new absentee primary ballots to voters who received a ballot for the party other than the one requested.

Any voters concerned about this issue or who have questions can contact the elections board at 937-562-6170.

In Other News
1
Tension mounting for Bethel Twp., Huber Heights over land annexations
2
State Democrats visit Dayton, allege corruption in Republican-led state...
3
McNamee sworn in as Xenia Municipal Court judge
4
Springboro schools names new junior high principal
5
Will Ohio sports gambling start in time for NFL season? Probably...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top