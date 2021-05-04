Beavercreek and Beavercreek Twp. streets levies both passing with absentee ballots counted

The Beavercreek streets renewal levy is passing with about 78% of the vote from absentee results in, according to unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections.
The Beavercreek Twp. renewal street levy is passing with support from about 85% of absentee voters.
The Beavercreek levy represents approximately 76% of the street levy fund revenue and is the primary funding source for 37 full-time employees, City Manager Pete Landrum said.
The 3.4 mill levy covers things like snow plowing, street sweeping, pavement repairs, roadside mowing, landscaping, ditching and tree trimming and generates about $4.64 million every year.
This levy provides funding for the operation of the street and engineering divisions. The street division maintains about 253 centerline miles of street, with accompanying street lighting, signs, traffic signals, pavement markings and storm sewer systems, Landrum said. The levy also covers salt purchase and traffic signal operation and sign maintenance.
The renewal levy in Beavercreek Twp. is 1.5 mills. This levy currently covers general repairs and resurfacing projects as well as the manpower and materials that complete those projects. This levy also covers pot hole repair and salt snow plow operations in the township.
If passed the renewal levy would generate about $468,000 per year, which would go into the township’s road and bridge fund.