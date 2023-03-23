Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce launches community multimedia studio

The studio is soundproofed and is equipped with high-end lighting for video projects. Troy-based company Ovation Audiovisual spearheaded the installation, Rodgers said, so that all the recording, lighting, and audio equipment is “plug-and-play.” Patrons largely only need to bring their own SD card to store their data.

The $40,000 project was partially funded by a $25,000 nonprofit grant from the Greene County Board of Commissioners, funded by the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The Chamber offers open training every fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., for anyone to learn how to use the studio and equipment, and holds workshops periodically throughout the year Trainings and workshops are open to both chamber members and members of the community.

For businesses that want professionally-produced content, the Chamber is also working with Ovation and Jamestown-based GLD Communications for increased pre-and post-production support.

The cost to rent the studio is $35 an hour for chamber members, and $50 an hour for non-members. Workshops are typically $20 for members, and $25 for non-members, Rodgers said.

“There is no other Chamber or studio like this in Greene County, for both the quality and the price point,” Rodgers said. “If you can dream it, we can do it.”