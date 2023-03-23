Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce launches community multimedia studio

The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce has launched a multimedia studio for use by small businesses and community members for photography, videography, podcasting and social media.
Patrons can use high-end video equipment, audio equipment and editing software, as well as green screen and other backgrounds for video, photography, podcast and even music recording.
The chamber came up with the idea for the studio after seeing how COVID-19 affected local small businesses, and to some degree still does, President and CEO Wendy Rodgers said.
“Everyone had to go digital, as no face-to-face (option) was available for many,” she said.
“What we wanted to do for our community and for our businesses was to provide the equipment and the training, and make it as un-daunting as possible.”
The studio is soundproofed and is equipped with high-end lighting for video projects. Troy-based company Ovation Audiovisual spearheaded the installation, Rodgers said, so that all the recording, lighting, and audio equipment is “plug-and-play.” Patrons largely only need to bring their own SD card to store their data.
The $40,000 project was partially funded by a $25,000 nonprofit grant from the Greene County Board of Commissioners, funded by the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Chamber offers open training every fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., for anyone to learn how to use the studio and equipment, and holds workshops periodically throughout the year Trainings and workshops are open to both chamber members and members of the community.
For businesses that want professionally-produced content, the Chamber is also working with Ovation and Jamestown-based GLD Communications for increased pre-and post-production support.
The cost to rent the studio is $35 an hour for chamber members, and $50 an hour for non-members. Workshops are typically $20 for members, and $25 for non-members, Rodgers said.
“There is no other Chamber or studio like this in Greene County, for both the quality and the price point,” Rodgers said. “If you can dream it, we can do it.”
