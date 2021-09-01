Beavercreek City Schools updates policy to require masks for all students, staff

All Beavercreek City School District students and staff now will be required to wear masks.
“To ensure we are continuing to achieve our goal of continued safe in-person instruction, it has been determined that our best approach, at this time, is to require masks for all PreK-12 students, staff and visitors inside all district buildings,” Superintendent Paul Otten wrote Tuesday in a letter to parents posted on the district’s website.
The district began the school year with masks required only for those students and staff of grade six and lower and optional for grades seven through 12.
However, 81% of the positive COVID-19 cases last week, identified by Greene County Public Health as spread within the school setting, were coming from seven through 12th grades, the superintendent wrote.
“Although there are quarantines in our elementary schools, last week’s data showed that a positive case in a grade level that does not require masks results in approximately twice as many quarantines,” Otten said.
The surge in coronavirus cases amid the more contagious delta variant has led other schools, such as Wayne High School in Huber Heights, to send students home for a period of remote learning.
Otten said he hopes that with the change in mask policy Beavercreek Schools will not have to resort to changes in the educational delivery model.
Kettering City Schools last week updated its policy to require that all students inside classrooms wear masks.