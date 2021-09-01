Beavercreek City Schools updates policy to require masks for all students, staff

“To ensure we are continuing to achieve our goal of continued safe in-person instruction, it has been determined that our best approach, at this time, is to require masks for all PreK-12 students, staff and visitors inside all district buildings,” Superintendent Paul Otten wrote Tuesday in a letter to parents posted on the district’s website.

The district began the school year with masks required only for those students and staff of grade six and lower and optional for grades seven through 12.